Driver escapes injury as Jeep flips on I-94 in Somers

SOMERS — A report of a crash on Interstate 94 early Monday sounded dramatic but ended with no serious injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1400 block of Interstate 94 near Highway E at 6:45 a.m. Monday, the caller reported that a Jeep had flipped “seven times” and that the driver had been ejected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

When emergency crews arrived they found the vehicle had flipped from the northbound lanes of the interstate, coming to rest near the east frontage road (120th Avenue).

But the driver was not ejected and was not seriously injured.

The driver said he lost control after another driver cut him off.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0