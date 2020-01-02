Driver escapes injury as Jeep flips on I-94 in Somers

SOMERS — A report of a crash on Interstate 94 early Monday sounded dramatic but ended with no serious injuries.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1400 block of Interstate 94 near Highway E at 6:45 a.m. Monday, the caller reported that a Jeep had flipped “seven times” and that the driver had been ejected.
When emergency crews arrived they found the vehicle had flipped from the northbound lanes of the interstate, coming to rest near the east frontage road (120th Avenue).
But the driver was not ejected and was not seriously injured.
The driver said he lost control after another driver cut him off.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.