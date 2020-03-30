Dept. of Workforce Development helps connect employers providing essential services with workers

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is helping to connect unemployed job seekers with employers who run essential businesses and offer essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many businesses have temporarily closed and laid off their workers to help slow the spread of COVID-19, others are ramping up to fill new jobs that provide essential services during the pandemic. Employers are looking to not only fill new jobs created by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but to also prepare for staff members who may be out sick due to illness.

“COVID-19 increased the workload for some employers who deliver essential services,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We want to connect these employers with workers who are looking for work during this time.”

Many people are newly or temporarily unemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although those displaced from employment due to COVID-19 are not required to look for work to receive unemployment benefits, some may be interested in earning additional income and possibly extending their unemployment benefits. Unemployment benefits may still be paid to individuals working part time; while wages earned may reduce the weekly benefit, it can extend the amount of time one receives benefits.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Website resource