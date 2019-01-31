Try 1 month for 99¢

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s investigating the death of a woman found frozen in her unheated apartment.

The medical examiner says the 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say an investigation revealed the thermostat in her apartment had malfunctioned. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Another day of dangerously cold weather closed hundreds of schools, businesses, shopping centers and government offices in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

The National Weather Service said the low temperature of minus 20 degrees at 5 a.m. Thursday in Milwaukee broke a previous record for the day of negative 15 degrees set in 1899.

