Dave Matthews reschedules 2020 tour due to pandemic; Plans Summerfest return in 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Dave Matthews Band has announced that the band will be moving dates for its 2020 North American summer tour to 2021. The rescheduled tour is set to bring the band to Summerfest on July 1, 2021, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021,” stated Matthews and his band. “We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

Due to the Safer At Home order, the Summerfest Box Office is closed until further notice. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.

New tour dates are available at davematthewsband.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0