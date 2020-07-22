County Board discusses, votes on body cam proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Board voted 22-0 directing the county's finance staff to include body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in next year's budget.

The decision came late Tuesday after nearly an hour of public comment and more than an hour of board deliberation, with supervisors approving the resolution that also directs both the sheriff's and personnel departments to create a policy for storing, maintenance and use of the devices.

Three amendments by County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez had introduced three amendments to the proposals, including:

• Reconsidering $800,000 identified to purchase law enforcement vehicles in the county’s capital improvement plan, to pay for the body cameras;

• Whistleblower protections for sheriff's staff reporting misconduct within that department;

• And the review and disposal of military-style vehicles if they were no longer used for their intended purpose by law enforcement over a two-year period.

All three amendments failed.

