Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow booked for June 30 show at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” is scheduled to make a stop at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30th during Summerfest with special guest Sheryl Crow.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, go online to stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.
Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Complete presale details are available online at citientertainment.com.
On June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album "Traveller," which was recently selected as the No. 1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow-ups: 2017’s :From A Room: Volume 1" and "From A Room: Volume 2."
Crow's albums have garnered nine Grammys and sold over 50 million units worldwide. Her hits include "Leaving Las Vegas" and "All I Want to Do."