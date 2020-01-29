Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow booked for June 30 show at Summerfest
Chris Stapleton Performs on NBC's Today Show

Chris Stapleton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in New York. Stapleton has been booked for a June 30 performance at Summerfest.

 Charles Sykes, Invision/AP

MILWAUKEE — Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” is scheduled to make a stop at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30th during Summerfest with special guest Sheryl Crow.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, go online to stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Complete presale details are available online at citientertainment.com

On June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album "Traveller," which was recently selected as the No. 1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow-ups: 2017’s :From A Room: Volume 1" and "From A Room: Volume 2."

Crow's albums have garnered nine Grammys and sold over 50 million units worldwide. Her hits include "Leaving Las Vegas" and "All I Want to Do."

Sheryl Crow

Crow
