blink-182 to headline Summerfest on June 28

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest this week announces its ninth headliner for Summerfest 2020 — blink-182 with special guests Coheed and Cambria, The Used and grandson, headlining the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.
Tickets go on sale on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office. The ticket price includes admission to Summerfest.
About blink-182
One of the most prominent bands to emerge from the Southern California punk scene, blink-182 gained mainstream success in the early 2000s. The band has remained chart favorites, scoring five Top 10 albums and two number-one Billboard 200 hits, including 2016’s "California."
About Coheed and Cambria
Coheed and Cambria have returned to the sprawling sci-ﬁ world of "The Amory Wars" with their seventh concept album (eighth overall), but with a fresh start. "Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures," is part of the epic universe Sanchez has created, but it’s a brand-new story. In fact, it's the ﬁrst of a “pentalogy,” — a new ﬁve-story arc which introduces bold new characters and intense new locations — brought to life in 15 songs that match the scale of the high concept. The new story arc follows the non-ﬁctional sojourn of their previous record, 2015's "The Color Before the Sun."
About The Used
The Used just finished making their eighth full-length album out April 24th, 2019 on Big Noise. This forthcoming album marks the return of John Feldmann to The Used family as he is producing the album and also the head of A&R at Big Noise. He produced some of the band’s most monumental albums including their self-titled debut, as well as "Maybe Memories," "In Love and Death," "Lies for the Liars," "Vulnerable" and "Imaginary Enemy."
About grandson
grandson is a 23-year-old alternative artist hailing from Canada. Born in the small town of Englewood, New Jersey, he relocated to the cultural melting pot of Toronto at a young age, and grew up surrounded by music ranging from jazz to rock & roll to rap, dancehall and R&B. grandson's songwriting confronts the most pressing issues of his generation while simultaneously touching on adolescence, relationships, and the insecurities and difficulties of growing up through your 20s.