blink-182 to headline Summerfest on June 28

About blink-182

One of the most prominent bands to emerge from the Southern California punk scene, blink-182 gained mainstream success in the early 2000s. The band has remained chart favorites, scoring five Top 10 albums and two number-one Billboard 200 hits, including 2016’s "California."

About Coheed and Cambria

Coheed and Cambria have returned to the sprawling sci-ﬁ world of "The Amory Wars" with their seventh concept album (eighth overall), but with a fresh start. "Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures," is part of the epic universe Sanchez has created, but it’s a brand-new story. In fact, it's the ﬁrst of a “pentalogy,” — a new ﬁve-story arc which introduces bold new characters and intense new locations — brought to life in 15 songs that match the scale of the high concept. The new story arc follows the non-ﬁctional sojourn of their previous record, 2015's "The Color Before the Sun."