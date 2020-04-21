Betsy Ade and her group to present virtual concert
Betsy Ade and her group to present virtual concert

KENOSHA — Downtown Kenosha Inc. has announced its partnership with Kenosha Creative Space Inc. and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers to offer a livestream concert to raise funds for Kenosha small businesses.

The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, is planned to be streamed live via the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page and YouTube channel. The local group Ghost in Color will open the concert.

Donations are being accepted through Downtown Kenosha Inc.’s paypal for fundraising. Go to https://bit.ly/dkifundraising. Proceeds will go to small business relief funds with a portion to support Kenosha musicians.

