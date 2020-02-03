$232,000 Badger 5 doubler ticket sold at Oak Creek Woodman's

OAK CREEK — Badger 5 Double Jackpot Days, February's limited time offer from the Wisconsin Lottery, already has one winner seeing double. During the month of February, in addition to the standard Badger 5 drawing, the lottery will also conduct a double jackpot drawing. If the Badger 5 jackpot is won and a doubler is drawn, the jackpot is doubled for that drawing.
On the very first drawing in the month, a doubler was drawn so the winning jackpot went from $116,000 to $232,000. The Saturday, Feb. 1, winning ticket was purchased at Woodman's, 8131 S. Howell Ave., in Oak Creek.
The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. The odds of a doubler being drawn are 1 in 2. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.