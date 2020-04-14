× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly overwhelmingly approved a sweeping coronavirus relief bill Tuesday during a virtual session, the first time state lawmakers have gathered since the pandemic began in the United States.

The session took place in the Assembly chamber as usual, but due to concerns about spreading the virus nearly two-thirds of the body's 99 members attended via videoconference. The Senate is expected to hold a similar session on Wednesday to send the bill on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

It marked the first time in Wisconsin's 172-year history that lawmakers convened a session with members participating remotely. Legislative rules require lawmakers to be present to debate and vote on bills but a 2009 law allows for virtual sessions during disasters.

What was passed

The chamber ended up approving the bill 97-2 after a trio of amendments proposed by Democrats failed and one proposed by Republicans passed along party-line votes. The only dissenting votes on the final bill were a pair of Milwaukee Democrats.

The legislation largely ensures that Wisconsin can capture the $2.3 billion coming to the state under the federal stimulus bill, including higher Medicaid payments and unemployment benefits. The Legislature's budget committee would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in funding during the public health emergency and up to 90 days after it ends.

The measure also would waive the state's one-week waiting period to receive unemployment for anyone who applies between March and Feb. 7, 2021; ban certain insurers from prohibiting coverage based on a COVID-19 diagnosis; ease licensing and credentialing for health care workers; reduce nurse training hour requirements; and render health providers immune from civil liability for services provided during the pandemic. Local municipalities also could choose to defer their residents' property tax payments.

Evers' administration has been working closely with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, on the bill. The governor did not say Monday whether he supported the bill. Evers said he had not reviewed it, but he hoped it wouldn't be the last action taken by the Legislature to offer aid during the pandemic.

Vos cheered on the bill. While state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, voted in favor of the bill, she believes there is more work to be done.

Vos stated: "There was a collaborative effort in crafting the legislation, using input from Democrats, Republicans, workers, business owners, healthcare providers and constituents. The result was a bill that bolsters the state’s response to the public health emergency. This vote proves that our state can come together during these unprecedented times.”

And Neubauer stated: "We have much left to do to support Wisconsin’s families, essential workers, and small businesses through this crisis. We cannot rely on short-term solutions to long-term problems."

Among the unsuccessful Democratic amendments were requests to:

move the remainder of Wisconsin's 2020 elections to mail-in only;

to remove voter ID requirements from mail-in ballots, since Neubauer said having to take photos and use the internet can often be a "major burden on older voters;

to increase assistance for child care providers, offer extra insurance coverage for health care providers, add relief for the UW-System and provide more funding to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to specifically help small business; and

to expand the provisions within the bill that was passed so that they would continue to apply if Evers' Executive Order No. 72, which declared a public health emergency starting March 12, expires and is replaced by a new executive order.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said on the floor Tuesday: “It’s impossible to act today and say, 'This is the last day and we’re addressing any potential challenge that we know,' because we don’t know what those are ... So I think with that kind of uncertainty we need to be standing ready to go and this can’t be our last day."

Odd setup

About 35 members, almost all of them Republicans, sat in the chamber, all spaced several seats apart. Many rows were empty. Several pages wore face masks, as did Hintz. He was the only Democrat on the floor.

Lawmakers joined from their kitchens, Capitol offices and home offices and struggled to unmute themselves and register their attendance before Fuller moved on to the next legislator. Some seemed amused at the setup, smiling and waving to the camera. Others initially appeared befuddled, apparently unable to hear or to figure out how to be heard.

Roll call votes took minutes as Fuller asked each lawmaker individually for his or her vote. In a normal world voting is almost instantaneous as lawmakers signal their votes from their seats with the touch of a button.

Moments before adjourning for a 10-minute receess, Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, who represents a small part of southwestern Racine County, warned lawmakers not to touch their laptops during the break because if they disconnected themselves they wouldn't be able to log back in. Vos, one of the few legislators on the floor, said setting up the virtual session was “extremely challenging” and he hoped the Assembly would never have to meet that way again.

Nationwide efforts

Nineteen states had allocated more than $3 billion to respond to the pandemic as of Friday, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500. Among those who contracted the virus and recovered is Democratic state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee.

Vos and Hintz were the only lawmakers who spoke about the bill prior to the vote. Hintz said the Legislature should be prepared to return to work on further legislation that helps Evers deal with the pandemic.

“We should make sure we are listening, enabling and supporting and giving (the Evers administration) the flexibility to manage this crisis,” Hintz said. "I refuse to admit this is all we can do as a state."

But Vos cautioned against giving Evers “blank checks” as the virus wreaks “economic carnage” on the state's finances. He said he was disappointed the bill didn't freeze state spending in fiscal year 2020-21 and lamented that state workers will still get an automatic 2% raise.

“We have to be just like a family were the credit card use is limited,” Vos said. "Think before we spend. Make investments that are wise but not wanting.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this article.

