All DMV Service Centers closed Friday, March 20

STURTEVANT — To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers has directed Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson to ensure continuation of essential services of the Division of Motor Vehicles and protect the health and safety of citizens and employees.

After reviewing public-facing DMV services, Secretary Thompson authorized DMVs across the state to enact a one-day closure to deep clean and modify public spaces, minimize in-person transactions and direct customers to online services.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on our communities. We want to help flatten the infection curve over the next few weeks to protect the most vulnerable among us. Limiting the need to visit a DMV while serving Wisconsin citizens is one of our efforts,” Thompson said. “All DMV services related to vehicles can be done online. We encourage our customers to visit wisconsindmv.gov for this information and avoid an unnecessary trip to a service center.”

DMV one-day closure and adjusted services

All DMV Customer Service Centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 20. DMVs will use this time to deep clean each location and modify office space to allow additional social distancing practices when the service centers reopen on Monday, March 23.