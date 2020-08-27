ACLU calls for 'immediate resignations' of Kenosha police chief and sheriff

The ACLU also cited criticism Beth came under last year after he criticized five people of color arrested for shoplifting, when Beth said those individuals should be put in warehouses “where we put these people who have been deemed to be no longer an asset,” which critics said would be far too excessive a punishment for shoplifting. Beth later apologized for what he said.

Regarding Miskinis, the ACLU took issue with the police chief appearing to blame two demonstrators — Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha — for their own deaths. Miskinis had said that those two men would be alive if they had followed emergency curfew orders, but did not cast blame on the teen accused of shooting them.

Video footage