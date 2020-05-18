$2,500 cash grant for coronavirus relief will be available to Wisconsin's smallest businesses next month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Some small businesses in Wisconsin will soon be eligible for a $2,500 cash grant to assist with interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can start applying for the grant in early June. The $75 million program, announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, is largely funded by the federal CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March to stem economic fallout caused by the novel coronavirus.

The grant funding will be distributed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as part of the "We're All In" initiative to get Wisconsin businesses back on their feet.

The $2,500 grants can only be used by small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees impacted by COVID-19 that have not already received COVID-19 assistance from WEDC. can be used for the costs of business interruption, or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory. The initiative also includes a $2 million ethnic minority grant program, which will provide grants to ethnically diverse Wisconsin small businesses that suffered losses due to the pandemic.

As part of the program, the WEDC has also produced guidelines for businesses to re-open.