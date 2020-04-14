12 governors, including Evers, sign letter asking Trump to allow Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — A dozen state governors, including Gov. Tony Evers, have co-signed a letter that asks President Donald Trump to allow a 30-day special enrollment period for the federal health care exchange, created by the Affordable Care Act, known by many as Obamacare.

The president has long been a critic of the Affordable Care Act, once saying he would let it “explode.”

But the 12 governors are banking on the extraordinary nature of the COVID-19 pandemic to convince the president to allow more people to get federal health care.

“A special enrollment period would ensure individuals in the 38 states on the federal exchange, in addition to those who already qualify, can purchase the coverage they need during this challenging time,” the letter, published Monday, said. “Too many of our constituents are uninsured or underinsured despite the steps we’ve taken at the state level. As a result, far too many of our residents are choosing to forgo coronavirus testing and treatment out of fear of the potential costs to themselves and their families at a time of increasing economic distress...