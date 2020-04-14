You are the owner of this article.
12 governors, including Evers, sign letter asking Trump to allow Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19
MADISON — A dozen state governors, including Gov. Tony Evers, have co-signed a letter that asks President Donald Trump to allow a 30-day special enrollment period for the federal health care exchange, created by the Affordable Care Act, known by many as Obamacare.

The president has long been a critic of the Affordable Care Act, once saying he would let it “explode.”

But the 12 governors are banking on the extraordinary nature of the COVID-19 pandemic to convince the president to allow more people to get federal health care.

“A special enrollment period would ensure individuals in the 38 states on the federal exchange, in addition to those who already qualify, can purchase the coverage they need during this challenging time,” the letter, published Monday, said. “Too many of our constituents are uninsured or underinsured despite the steps we’ve taken at the state level. As a result, far too many of our residents are choosing to forgo coronavirus testing and treatment out of fear of the potential costs to themselves and their families at a time of increasing economic distress...

“It is essential that we remove every barrier as quickly as possible to ensure those in our states and across the country are able to access the treatment they need,” the letter continued.

Download PDF ACA Special Enrollment Letter 4.13.2020

Other Midwestern governors who signed on were Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who helped orchestrate the letter, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

All 12 of the governors who signed the letter were Democrats. It was addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma.

Last week, 65 House Democrats signed a similar letter as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Cal., has repeatedly called for expanding Affordable Care Act enrollment in light of the pandemic.

