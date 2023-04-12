RACINE — Chuck Wood was told that a window at the St. Catherine’s High School Alumni Hall had been cracked, necessitating a temporary tape-over job.

Chris Gorman and Frank D’Acquisto, both 1977 graduates of the school, knew better.

And when the gathering of alumni met for their usual Monday lunch, the 81-year-old Wood was in for quite a surprise as D’Acquisto peeled away that cardboard as Gorman steadied a ladder.

What has been concealed beneath was a sign Gorman and D’Acquisto had collaborated on for their former coach.

The building, a former reputed drug house at 1220 Villa St. which Wood initiated efforts to renovate starting in 2002, was being rechristened “Chuck Wood SCHS Alumni Hall.”

Wood, the unofficial master of ceremonies for the regular Monday morning lunch gatherings in the building, was at first at a loss for words as a gathering of about 30 applauded.

Afterward, Wood wanted to set the record straight: While he may have been the inspiration for the purchase and rehabilitation of the property, there were so many others involved.

“I think I’m getting credit for a lot of things other people did,” said Wood, a 1960 St. Catherine’s graduate who played on two state championship basketball teams and a national runner-up team under the late John McGuire. “It’s unbelievable to be recognized. I’m just happy that people enjoy the Alumni House and are here and come every Monday.

“We have people who come from out of town. This is something that hits me very deep in the heart. I prefer being behind the scenes, not out front, and I think a lot of people deserve recognition that don’t get it.”

Among those Wood singled out were Jim Poulsen, Bob Letsch, Julie Meyer and Jeff Pulda, all St. Catherine’s graduates with whom he arranged the loan through Johnson Bank & Trust.

There were also Jim Cramer, Earl Wirtz, Dan Bentz, Dave Benjamin, Joe Woitach, Ralph Mazzie and Eddie Howard, who did much of the grunt work 20 years ago in transforming the former dilapidated structure into the showpiece it is today.

Wood said the total cost of the purchase and rehabilitation was about $110,000.

It was a labor of love, and Alumni Hall now stands as a happy place every Monday morning where everybody knows your name.

With the gregarious Wood playfully needling those attending, the laughs are hearty over lunch, which has a revolving list of volunteer sponsors.

But the years are passing and Wood wanted to ensure that the Alumni Hall would be around for years to come.

That’s where Gorman, retired president of Racine Grain, and D’Acquisto, a semi-retired car salesman, entered the picture.

Both played for Wood on St. Catherine’s sophomore team during the 1974-75 season, and both stepped up to ensure Wood’s wishes were carried out when he approached them last fall.

“It basically started with the thought that he wanted to get this thing transitioned over,” Gorman said. “He didn’t ask. He just put us on it because that’s his way. As Frank said, ‘He puts me in everything — except in games!’

“It was a cumulative thing and it all worked out.”

Well, not quite.

The sign will have to be modified because Monday’s unveiling revealed that “Alumni” had been spelled incorrectly. But that was the only glitch in what was a warm gathering of friends.

“We had the sign installed a week ago, so we had to put a cardboard covering over it,” D’Acquisto said. “We just told Chuck, ‘Don’t worry about it. The window is cracked and we have a replacement coming.’

“I think he was surprised. It’s hard to surprise him because he’s too nosy. He’s all over the place, saying, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ We were like, ‘Don’t worry about it! The window’s cracked and it’s getting fixed!’ “

It sure did get fixed. And it made for a real feel-good story.