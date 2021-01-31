Sponsored Story: DeKoven Center's new wedding packages ensure a safe, carefree celebration amid pandemic

RACINE — Randy Morrison and Irma De Leon had been engaged for seven years when they decided it was time to get married.
“Of course, the pandemic broke,” De Leon said, with a laugh.
The couple initially had plans for a larger wedding with families driving from Texas and Florida up to Wisconsin. Morrison said their list of guests started at 120 and “just grew from there,” but with COVID-19 restrictions, they knew they could no longer have a big celebration.
Still, they said they wanted to push forward, content with the idea of having a smaller, more intimate wedding.
So, Morrison and De Leon sought out for a venue that could accommodate their small amount of guests and could help them plan a wedding within a few months. Their hearts were set on a wedding date last September.
From attending a wedding there before, the couple thought of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), Racine. The DeKoven Center at the time offered prequel weddings, meant for couples who wanted to get married in a small gathering now and celebrate with a larger reception down the line.
Morrison and De Leon said they thought it was the right fit for them, and had an indoor ceremony at the DeKoven Center’s St. John’s Chapel and indoor reception at the smaller Assembly Hall, which was just a quick walk from the chapel.
“We went from, ‘Oh my gosh, where are we gonna get married?’ to having a perfect way to celebrate us with the pandemic, with everybody remaining safe,” De Leon said.
Smaller can still be special
The prequel wedding package, which is now called the microwedding package (for celebrations with up to 25 people even beyond COVID-19), is just one of the many wedding packages the DeKoven Center is offering through the pandemic.
The DeKoven Center is continuing to offer traditional wedding and reception packages year-round. They also have a brand new elopement package and have their own outdoor tent, which is available from April to October.
Jenna Kuhn, special events manager at the DeKoven Foundation, said the couples she has worked with have adjusted well during the pandemic.
“They’re a lot more flexible and have really evaluated what their priorities are,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn added couples are actually embracing smaller, more intimate weddings as a result of the coronavirus’ restrictions. She said she’ll see smaller weddings as a lasting trend even past the pandemic.
“(Couples are) enjoying it more than they thought they would,” Kuhn said. “They can take their time with everyone who’s there instead of running around.”
Planning was a breeze
Tony and Christine Feger, who also got married in September, said they had always imagined a smaller wedding regardless of the pandemic.
They invited 50 people to their indoor ceremony, which was held at St. John’s Chapel, and they celebrated with a reception in the outdoor tent the DeKoven Center provided.
Planning was a breeze, Christine Feger said, adding Kuhn was helpful in making sure they secured a date as soon as they could.
“It was everything I ever wanted,” Christine Feger said. “(Tony and I) were extremely happy.”
Carefree, but still safe
Kuhn said all weddings follow safety guidelines, with socially distanced tables, masks required, hand sanitizer always available and food either pre-packaged or served by staff.
Couples gain a new perspective of the DeKoven Center celebrating outside, she said, because they’re able to take in the view of Lake Michigan as well as the outdoor landscape.
Being outdoors also “creates a safer environment, being able to spread out,” Kuhn said.
Christine Feger said having an outdoor reception in the tent helped her guests feel at ease.
“Because we were outside under the tent with the sides open, people were comfy,” Feger said.
For more information on the DeKoven Center’s wedding packages, visit their website at www.dekovencenter.org or call (262) 633-6401 x102.