Sponsored Story: DeKoven Center's new wedding packages ensure a safe, carefree celebration amid pandemic

“We went from, ‘Oh my gosh, where are we gonna get married?’ to having a perfect way to celebrate us with the pandemic, with everybody remaining safe,” De Leon said.

Smaller can still be special

The prequel wedding package, which is now called the microwedding package (for celebrations with up to 25 people even beyond COVID-19), is just one of the many wedding packages the DeKoven Center is offering through the pandemic.

The DeKoven Center is continuing to offer traditional wedding and reception packages year-round. They also have a brand new elopement package and have their own outdoor tent, which is available from April to October.

Jenna Kuhn, special events manager at the DeKoven Foundation, said the couples she has worked with have adjusted well during the pandemic.

“They’re a lot more flexible and have really evaluated what their priorities are,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn added couples are actually embracing smaller, more intimate weddings as a result of the coronavirus’ restrictions. She said she’ll see smaller weddings as a lasting trend even past the pandemic.