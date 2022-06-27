 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Shore Fire and Rescue and Educators Credit Union celebrate new CPR equipment

  • 0

STURTEVANT— Educators Credit Union and South Shore Fire and Rescue Department are joining together to celebrate Educators’ recent $10,000.00 donation. The donation will help purchase new CPR equipment for the community.

The celebration will take place on June 30, at Educators Credit Union’s Sturtevant branch, 1300 90th St., at 9:00 a.m. During the celebration, there will be an opportunity to view the new CPR equipment. The department will also have a fire truck and ambulance available for photo opportunities.

Firefighters and paramedics from the South Shore Fire and Rescue Department and representatives from Educators Credit Union will be in attendance.

For more information about Educators Credit Union, visit ecu.com.

If you are interested in attending this event, please reach out to Shannon Huot via email at shuot@ecu.com, or you can reach her by phone at (262)-321-3599.

