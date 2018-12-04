Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul McCartney

In this file photo, Paul McCartney performs before a crowd of about 50,000 as a steady drizzle falls at Milwaukee's County Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, 1993.

 Chris Corsmeie

GREEN BAY — Titletown fans will have something to cheer about this summer when Sir Paul McCartney comes to play his first-ever Green Bay performance at Lambeau Field on June 8, 2019.

The concert, one of the stops on the ex-Beatle’s Freshen Up U.S. Tour 2019, was announced Tuesday. General tickets will go on sale Monday via Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000. American Express Card Members will get early access, and will be able to purchase tickets starting Wednesday.

Two days before the Lambeau Field show, McCartney will also be performing in Wisconsin, with a concert scheduled for June 6 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“We’re honored to welcome Paul McCartney to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer for the first time,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to fans of multiple generations joining us this summer for this historic show.”

This tour is McCartney’s first since the release of his new album, “Egypt Station,” which came out Sept. 7. “Egypt Station” was McCartney’s first solo album to ever debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

