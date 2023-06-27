RACINE — Volunteers gathered at North Beach on Tuesday to clean up the area ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

The event was hosted by Safe and Sound, an organization that aims to build safer neighborhoods through uniting community resources, residents, youth and law enforcement, according to their mission statement.

More than a dozen volunteers showed up to collect trash from North Beach and the surrounding park area.

The organization hosted a cleanup of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on June 23 and a cleanup of Uptown Racine on Wednesday, sponsored by The LGBT Center of South East Wisconsin and Colorful and Connected.

Raymond Ellison, community organizer for Safe and Sound, said the organization plans to continue doing more cleanups of the city throughout the year.

“We’re trying to make it a better community,” Ellison said. “We’re just basically trying to get hands on and give resources back to the community and let people know of other resources.”

In addition to cleanups, the organization has hosted community conversations about law enforcement, gun violence and youth programs.

Safe and Sound also partners with other local organizations for events, including as a youth basketball league in the summer.

Belinda Askew, also known as Ms. Ann by members of the community, is a community connector at Racine Unified School District. Askew participated in Tuesday's cleanup and said Safe and Sound and its partner organizations have had a positive impact on Racine's youth.

“They gravitate and love when we call them and say, ‘You want to come out to the community?” Askew said.

Tonya Wooden, a community connector at RUSD who was at Tuesday's beach cleanup, said because she works with a lot of youth, she partners with organizations and shows up to as many community events as possible.

“I try to be a good example,” Wooden said. “So if I want them to get involved in the community, and I want them to be active participants, then I’ve got to model that.”

Taneka Golden, a seventh grade teacher with RUSD who also helped pick up North Beach Tuesday, said she was very passionate and eager about doing work for the community.

“It’s important for our youth to understand that you need to be safe within your community, you need to be able to go outside and enjoy your community,” Golden said. “With Safe and Sound, I think they are bringing back the young, vibrant part of Racine County.”