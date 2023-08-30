MOUNT PLEASANT — A former Racine Unified School District employee has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.
Justin Jolen Lizama, who worked at Case High School as an event staff employee, is charged with child enticement and sexual assault of a student by school staff.
“Mr. Lizama is no longer employed by RUSD,” said Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for RUSD. “We recently became aware of the allegations and are supporting the police with their investigation.”
Allegations against LizamaThe Mount Pleasant Police Department began investigating Lizama in June after being made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between him and a 16-year-old female Case student.
According to the criminal complaint, MPPD investigators talked with the girl, who allegedly told them that on May 16, she was sitting under a tree near the Delta Hotel after school when Lizama drove up in his car.
Lizama allegedly asked the girl to get into the car, and according to the complaint, the girl, who described herself as a runaway, agreed to because she “had nowhere to go” — although she also allegedly told investigators that she was scared.
The complaint alleges Lizama took the girl to his house and gave her a marijuana blunt, which she smoked, and which the girl said caused her to be “out.”
The girl told investigators that after smoking the marijuana, she and Lizama had sex on his bed before falling asleep, according to the complaint.
The complaint said the girl told investigators that Lizama dropped her off at the hotel the next morning instead of Case High School, which she believed was to prevent anyone from seeing them together.
The girl also allegedly told investigators that there were more incidents of sexual activity between her and Lizama, and chat messages between her and Lizama reportedly found on the girl’s phone discussed their relationship and sexual activity.
Lizama is scheduled to appear at the Racine County Courthouse on Sept. 6 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted on the child enticement charge, he faces a fine of not more than $100,000 or not more than 25 years in prison, or both.
If convicted of the sexual assault of a student by school staff charge, Lizama faces a fine of not more than $10,000 or not more than six years in prison, or both.
