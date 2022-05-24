RUSD Board approves teacher pay raises

RACINE — Teachers and staff employed by Racine Unified School District will receive pay raises next school year.

The Racine Unified School District Board of Education during a special meeting Monday approved supplemental pay for the 2022-23 school year.

Increasing employee wages is estimated to cost the school district $2.84 million.

Of that total, $1.8 million will go toward the school district's teachers (approximately $1,176.50 per teacher), $670,000 will go toward all other staff (approximately $471.75 per staffer) and $366,000 will go toward level change approval, which are pay increases given to instructors who further their own education.

The school district has about 1,530 teachers and 1,420 other staffers.

Melissa Abel, RUSD Deputy Chief of Human Resources, said the raises will bring payments for workers closer to other area schools.

“It's basically keeping up competitively with the existing surrounding districts,” Abel said.

Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing educators in RUSD, said the raises could keep more educators in the school district and help teachers support themselves and their families during “economically challenging times.”

“Anything that we can do to help people understand that the really important work that they do on a daily basis is seen and appreciated is really important, especially right now,” Cruz said.

The measure was approved unanimously, and several board members voiced support for it.

“If we want our teachers to be loyal to us, we need to reward them,” board member Dulce Cervantes Contreras said. “We have great teachers in this district, so I don’t see the problem with giving them the pay that they deserve, especially after the year that we’ve had.”

Board President Jane Barbian agreed.

“We need to retain and reward our teachers that have done such an awesome job in our schools and deserve it,” Barbian said.

Cruz said the pay increase “was hard-earned and well-deserved."

“It’s a modest way of showing their appreciation for everything that our educators of this community have done," Cruz said. "Teaching is a challenging profession to begin with, but the pandemic has made it significantly more challenging. I think educators in Racine really did a great job of stepping up and providing the best instruction.”

