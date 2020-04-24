Recount confirms referendum passes by four votes; total number less than April 7 count

Election officials believe the overcount in Ward 15 was due to some originals that were rejected by the machines, and thus had to be remade, were in the stack of recounted ballots along with their remakes. After running groups of ballots through the tabulation machine, the 11 extra ballots were identified and the count was reconciled.

In Ward 11, the hand count was short 11 ballots. The individual who conducted the hand count noticed that only one ballot with a write-in candidate was found when the original count on election day had had 12. That led election officials to assume the missing ballots may have been write-ins that were separated from the group.

Tabulation machines take digital scans of the fronts and backs of ballots whenever they are run through, so election officials combed through those scans to find the write-in ballots. The Wisconsin Election Commission advised that the write-ins should be included if they match the number of missing ballots.

Group advocates for calling off referendum

Midway through Friday’s proceedings, representatives from Honest, Open, Transparent Government, which filed the petition for the recount, submitted a request that RUSD halt the recount and abandon the referendum altogether.