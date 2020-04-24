Recount confirms referendum passes by four votes; total number less than April 7 count

RACINE — After six days of counting, recounting and retabulating those counts, the recount of the April 7 Racine Unified School District referendum concluded Friday afternoon: The referendum passed by just four votes.
The recount results show that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,711 votes in opposition.
The results are technically still unofficial until formally announced Saturday by the district’s Board of Canvassers. But by the end of day Friday, district officials were celebrating the results.
“We are pleased that the recount confirmed election day results,” Superintendent Eric Gallien said in an emailed statement. “I want to sincerely thank our community for your support. We are ready to get to work and put our long-range facilities plan into action. This plan will transform Racine Unified and impact every school and every student for years to come. Our teachers will finally be able to teach in 21st century learning environments with the tools necessary to support student success.”
The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, commenced Saturday at Festival Hall.
Over the course of this week during the recount held at Festival Hall, some ballots cast on April 7 were discarded for not meeting Wisconsin Elections Commission criteria.
“It’s a relief. It’s a big relief,” RUSD Board President Brian O’Connell said Friday at Festival Hall after the recount. “I can only praise the people who put in the time to do in this recount. This is a big victory for the children of Racine Unified School District.”
Board member John Heckenlively praised the work of Shannon Gordon, the district’s chief operating officer, who worked to keep the recount as safe as possible and the tabulators who, “put in a tremendous amount of work.”
Petitioners who sought the recount quickly left Festival Hall without comment Friday.
A long day
The frustration was palpable on Friday at Festival Hall as the recount results were held up by the last two wards in the City of Racine, which took all day to rectify.
At the end of the day Thursday, the new count was 16,331 in favor of the referendum, compared to 16,414 against, with only Racine Wards 11 and 15 left to count. Both wards voted heavily in favor of the referendum so the results could not be called until they were recounted.
Unfortunately the total votes cast in the recount did not match the total number of votes recorded on April 13: Ward 15 was over by 11 votes and Ward 11 was under by 11 votes. Since the two wards voted at the same location, election officials believed some votes were accidentally moved between the two. The tabulation machines for those wards were brought in at about 11:30 a.m. to recount the ballots, sort out any rejected ballots that may have been accidentally added to the overall pile and reconcile the two counts.
Election officials believe the overcount in Ward 15 was due to some originals that were rejected by the machines, and thus had to be remade, were in the stack of recounted ballots along with their remakes. After running groups of ballots through the tabulation machine, the 11 extra ballots were identified and the count was reconciled.
In Ward 11, the hand count was short 11 ballots. The individual who conducted the hand count noticed that only one ballot with a write-in candidate was found when the original count on election day had had 12. That led election officials to assume the missing ballots may have been write-ins that were separated from the group.
Tabulation machines take digital scans of the fronts and backs of ballots whenever they are run through, so election officials combed through those scans to find the write-in ballots. The Wisconsin Election Commission advised that the write-ins should be included if they match the number of missing ballots.
Group advocates for calling off referendum
Midway through Friday’s proceedings, representatives from Honest, Open, Transparent Government, which filed the petition for the recount, submitted a request that RUSD halt the recount and abandon the referendum altogether.
“There have been far too many irregularities that have been imposed in response to the initial disruptive effect of the response to the Corona virus (sic) pandemic and an accurate representation of the will of the voters has become impossible,” the email from HOT Government member Ken Yorgan read. “This is a billion-dollar commitment that is being imposed on the RUSD public and taxpayers that is far too meaningful to simply be allowed to chance. The citizens of this region have a clear right to be truthfully informed and to have confidence in the voting process and the count. The current process, whether managed in good faith or not, simply offers no possibility for that to have happened.”
RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp said that was not a legal option for the district at this point.
“We are statutorily required to complete the recount process they requested,” Tapp said.
Caitlin Sievers contributed to this report.
