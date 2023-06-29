RACINE — The Racine Police Department is dissolving their drug unit to address gun violence in the city.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said in a statement that he decided to dissolve the unit because there was only one member who was not able to investigate all of the drug crime city wide. Robinson said he reorganized a special task force to address gun violence, and that drug crimes in connection to gun violence would be investigated.

In a statement, Chief Robinson said an internal personnel order had been leaked to the public.

“This action has caused undue and unnecessary fear in the Racine community that the police department is abandoning drug investigations. This is absolutely untrue,” Robinson said.

In a follow up, Robinson did not clarify if drug crimes unrelated to gun violence would still be investigated, and declined to comment further to the Journal Times.

Drug abuse in Racine County

Drug abuse, specifically opioid abuse, has been on the rise nationwide for decades. Overdose deaths have peaked nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit investigates drug crimes throughout the county, including in Racine. According to Lt. Michael Luell, the unit investigates “complicated investigations that often take weeks or months to complete.”

The Metro Drug Unit investigates higher level drug trafficking crimes and dealers, and the sheriff’s office has a patrol division that actively enforces drug laws, according to Luell.

Luell said the unit is made up of several deputies from the Sherriff’s office and one police officer from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and no other department has assigned an officer to the unit.

“While the Sheriff’s Office investigates drug crimes throughout the county, it would benefit local jurisdictions to investigate drug crimes too,” Luell said.

In 2021, the average rate of opioid deaths statewide was 24.6 per 100,000 people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Racine County’s rate was 27.54 per 100,000 people, one of the highest across the state.

In 2019, there were 1,201 overdose deaths in Wisconsin. Overdose deaths rose to 1,531 statewide in 2020 and 1,775 by 2021, according to the CDC.

In Sept. 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory warning the public of the increased presence of fentanyl in overdose deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is often laced into other drugs and is 50 times stronger than heroin.

The statement said that over the past year synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, were found in 91% of opioid overdose deaths and 73% of all drug overdose deaths. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for adults ages 18-45 in the United States.

In Racine County, there were 43 confirmed toxicity related deaths in 2022 with 10 pending autopsy cases, according to Kristan Binninger, the Racine County Medical Examiner. In 2023, there have been four confirmed toxicity related deaths with 87 autopsies still pending. The pending autopsies have not determined a cause of death yet and are not necessarily linked to .

While the Metro Drug Unit investigates high level drug crimes, Luell said the unit was “stretched thin and overworked” because of the uptick in drug abuse and overdoses in recent years.

