Racine County deputies involved in high-speed chase leading into Milwaukee County.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy took part in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning that resulted in the apprehension of a 38-year-old burglary suspect.

According to a press release from RCSO, the deputy was monitoring a gas station in Wind Lake because of a recent string of burglaries, which included the Dover Food Mart on Dec. 21, the Norway BP on Dec. 24 and Andy’s Ace Hardware on Jan. 2.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, and requested that patrol units search for the car and contact the driver.

The deputy saw a car matching the description circling the parking lot of the Wind Lake County Market.

A traffic stop was initiated for an equipment violation.

The driver was identified as Joseph A. Zupan, who was once a resident of Minocqua, but now is suspected to be living out of his car.

According to RCSO, Zupan was wearing clothing that matched a description of the burglary suspect and was on extended supervision for burglary.

When asked to get out of the car, Zupan reportedly refused, rolled up the window and drove away at a high speed northbound on STH 36.

Deputies initiated a pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

When the chase entered the City of Franklin, officers from the Franklin Police Department joined the pursuit and attempted to use spike strips to disable the car.

The chase continued eastbound on West Rawson Avenue, where the car reportedly went up on a curb, then reached South 76th Street, where Zupan reportedly drove through an intersection and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic.

At this point, the deputies terminated their pursuit and the Franklin police continued the chase.

The car entered the City of Oak Creek and reportedly drove through the campus of Milwaukee Area Technical College before entering MATC’s Emergency Vehicle Operator Course, which is used to train law enforcement officers in pursuit driving.

Eventually, the chase returned to Franklin and the car was stopped by FPD officers using a “precision immobilization technique” or PIT maneuver.

Zupan was taken into custody and transferred to RCSO deputies.

According to the RCSO press release, Zupan allegedly apologized for “acting stupid” and said he was going to prison for a long time.

During a search of the car, items linked to several burglaries in Racine County reportedly were found.

Zupan was was taken to Racine County Jail, where he is being held on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and bail of $77,000.

He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, felony bail jumping, four counts of burglary, four counts of felony theft, four counts of criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety.

