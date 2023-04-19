RACINE — Microsoft now has full approval to move forward with a plan to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for what will be a massive data center.

The Racine County Board of Supervisors voted 18-1 Tuesday evening to approve the purchase.

This comes after the Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously approved the sale in March.

The tech-giant plans to spend $1 billion on development in Racine County during the next decade and beyond.

There are still questions, including from community members, about how many people Microsoft will employ, water usage at the facility and the impact to the natural environment.

Microsoft will buy the land at a price of more than $50 million, or $159,000 per acre. The purchase must be made by July 31.

Currently the 315-acre plot is part of the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant.

The sale will not lessen any obligations Foxconn has to the Village of Mount Pleasant, but Foxconn will receive proceeds from the sale as partial reimbursement of net costs from the original purchase.

With both Racine County and Mount Pleasant on board, phase one of Microsoft’s development is set to start no later than July 2026, with a second phase of development planned for no later than July 2033.

