Racine City Council adopts 2021 budget

RACINE — The City Council voted 11-2 to approve the 2021 budget, although several aldermen lamented the cuts that had to be made to balance the budget.
The vote occurred at Thursday's City Council meeting.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the council, spoke in favor of passing the budget, while acknowledging the difficult cuts that had to be made.
“As has been said, and often is said at these times, budgets are moral documents and a reflection of our values as a city,” he said.
It was another year in which expenses were more than revenues, necessitating the elimination of vacant positions in public safety and through attrition, and the reduction of certain benefits for city employees.
Tate said the Council focused on keeping people already employed by the city in their jobs as well as maintaining services to city residents.
“This budget, at its core, ensures everyone who wants to work for the city will continue to do so and no one will be shown the door forcibly,” he said.
This was especially critical, Tate added, because of the current level of unemployment and economic uncertainty due to the pandemic.
While the budget balanced, Tate said it was important to acknowledge to the residents of the city that services will be impacted.
“I’m obviously speaking in favor and for the budget as it is presented, not because everything is in there as we desire, but because it is ultimately the best potential outcome that we could come up with considering the circumstances,” Tate said.
Alderman Jeff Coe agreed with the focus on keeping city personnel employed.
He said there have been budget crises in the past where the city had to eliminate personnel and he did not want to do that again.
Coe said he understood that some city employees felt betrayed by the cuts to their benefits, but the decisions that were made were necessary to the fiscal health of the city.
He added the other option was to lay off city employees, and he was not for that.
The opposition
Aldermen Jeffrey Peterson and Henry Perez voted against the budget. Alderman Mollie Jones was not in attendance, and a replacement for the late Carrie Glenn — who died unexpectedly at age 55 on Oct. 28 — has yet to be appointed.
Peterson opposed the budget due to the cuts in benefits to city employees.
“As Alderman Tate said, it’s a moral document, and I find it morally unacceptable that you promise somebody sick time payout, and they accumulate that over years and years, and you take it away from them,” Peterson said.
He said it would have been better to lock the employees in at the rate they are now and then phase out the practice.
“It just blows my mind that you would do that,” he said.
For his part, Perez expressed concern that the city was reducing the budget for public safety at a time when there has been an uptick in crime.
“I’m very upset that this budget represents what I believe is a hazardous and dangerous situation to our community,” he said.
Public safety is more than the police
But Tate responded by noting public safety isn’t solely the number of officers on the street.
He expanded on the idea and said low levels of crime are often the result of investments in prevention rather than just response.
Investments in community services, employment, healthy activities for the youth, community centers, and so one contribute to public safety.
There are other factors, he continued, that contribute to public safety that were beyond the reach of the council, such as good schools.
All of these things, he said, were factors in healthy and safe communities.
