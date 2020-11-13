Racine City Council adopts 2021 budget

“I’m obviously speaking in favor and for the budget as it is presented, not because everything is in there as we desire, but because it is ultimately the best potential outcome that we could come up with considering the circumstances,” Tate said.

Alderman Jeff Coe agreed with the focus on keeping city personnel employed.

He said there have been budget crises in the past where the city had to eliminate personnel and he did not want to do that again.

Coe said he understood that some city employees felt betrayed by the cuts to their benefits, but the decisions that were made were necessary to the fiscal health of the city.

He added the other option was to lay off city employees, and he was not for that.

The opposition

Aldermen Jeffrey Peterson and Henry Perez voted against the budget. Alderman Mollie Jones was not in attendance, and a replacement for the late Carrie Glenn — who died unexpectedly at age 55 on Oct. 28 — has yet to be appointed.

Peterson opposed the budget due to the cuts in benefits to city employees.