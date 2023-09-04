MOUNT PLEASANT — Locals celebrated Labor Day at Racine Area Labor Fest on Monday. The festival kicked off at United Auto Workers Local 180, 3233 Kearney Ave., where Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Lorenzo Santos, who recently announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, talked about the importance of organized labor. "It's important to keep the movement alive and in front of the public eye," said Rich Hinderholtz, president of Racine Area Labor Festivals Inc.