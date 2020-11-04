Racine and Wind Point join a host of other cities and towns in support of fair maps

RACINE — It is said that gerrymandering is the process wherein politicians pick their voters.
By a wide margin, voters in Racine and Wind Point voted in favor of the fair maps referendum, which supporters say would put the voters back in charge of choosing their representatives.
The non-binding referendum supports having the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan process or committee for the purpose of creating the electoral map.
The rest of the county lost the opportunity in August to weigh in after the Racine County Supervisors voted 11-8 against putting the advisory question to the voters.
The fight for fair maps
Under current law, the Legislature approves the maps, but the governor can veto them.
While Republicans failed to gain a veto-proof majority in Tuesday's elections — the supermajority had been their goal — they retained control of both houses.
Time is of the essence since the Legislature will be creating new maps after the Census results are released in 2021.
In advance, Gov. Evers created a People's Map Commission, with representatives from each of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts, to examine the issue.
The role of the Commission is to provide transparency in the process. Further, the Commission is set to create fair maps for the Legislature to consider.
There are a number of nonprofit groups working to educate the public about fair maps, including the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.
Wisconsin Fair Maps made a goal of taking the partisanship out of drawing the electoral maps with the following goals.
- Make the redistricting process independent
- Educating the public about the consequences of rigged maps and partisan gerrymandering
- Insisting the Legislature redraw the maps in 2021, following the Census, in an open and transparent manner
- Demand the Legislature stop wasting money on high-priced lawyers and consultants to draw and defend unfair and unconstitutional maps
In Racine, the referendum passed 6,929 in support to 3,574 in opposition.
In Wind Point, the referendum passed 870 to 339.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.