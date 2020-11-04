Racine and Wind Point join a host of other cities and towns in support of fair maps

RACINE — It is said that gerrymandering is the process wherein politicians pick their voters.

By a wide margin, voters in Racine and Wind Point voted in favor of the fair maps referendum, which supporters say would put the voters back in charge of choosing their representatives.

The non-binding referendum supports having the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan process or committee for the purpose of creating the electoral map.

The rest of the county lost the opportunity in August to weigh in after the Racine County Supervisors voted 11-8 against putting the advisory question to the voters.

The fight for fair maps

Under current law, the Legislature approves the maps, but the governor can veto them.

While Republicans failed to gain a veto-proof majority in Tuesday's elections — the supermajority had been their goal — they retained control of both houses.

Time is of the essence since the Legislature will be creating new maps after the Census results are released in 2021.

In advance, Gov. Evers created a People's Map Commission, with representatives from each of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts, to examine the issue.