Police chief expresses confidence in department, despite staff cuts

RACINE — Cuts in public safety personnel may be the talk of the city’s 2020 budget, but Police Chief Art Howell expressed confidence the department would continue to serve effectively.
Howell and other department heads were before the Committee of the Whole on Monday to discuss their individual budgets.
When it was his turn to address the committee, instead of discussing the personnel cuts, Howell reflected on the many successes of the RPD during his 36 years with the department.
Howell is retiring; this will be his last budget cycle.
Perez critical of personnel cuts
It was Alderman Henry Perez who raised the topic of personnel cuts — and his concerns — that the City Council would be eliminating 11 of the force’s 200 sworn officers due to budget constraints.
“It looks to me like this is a significant hit and blow to public safety in our community,” Perez said.
Perez, a former law enforcement officer, called the move to reduce staff in public safety unconscionable.
He said he heard from officers that if the situation continued, they would be looking to leave the department as well.
“They don’t feel safe,” he said. “Like they’re not being supported.”
In his response, Howell noted the 2020 budget cycle was his ninth as chief and that he ran the budget from 2002 to 2008 — giving him 16 years of managing the budget.
“I’m fairly good at math,” he said.
He explained that whether it was through the loss of shared revenue or Act 10 the community has challenges to face.
“If you ask any (police) chief do they want to lose people, or any fire chief, the answer will be ‘no,’ “ Howell said. “I didn’t want to lose one person, but I do understand the math involved.”
There was a time in the ‘90s, he continued, when Racine was one of the toughest places in the state with one of the worst serious crime rates.
The gains made in the decades since then to bring down crime rates were hard fought, he said.
Looking at the potential for 5% or 10% cuts to the budget was unacceptable, Howell continued, because it had the potential to return Racine to those former crime rates.
The 5% and 10% budget cuts were a worst case scenario each department head was instructed to consider. However, the 2020 hiring freeze saved enough money to avert that situation.
“So if I didn’t make my point clear, no chief wants to lose any people,” Howell said. “But under the circumstances, I think with the number that we arrived at, I can still offer the services that we’ve offered without losing a great deal of efficacy.”
Perez still concerned
Perez persisted and noted the stress the department has been under due to COVID-19, and the perception there has been an uptick in crime due to the virus.
“I’m concerned we’re putting our budget losses in the wrong area,” Perez said. “Public safety should never be one of the areas that is compromised.”
In his response, Howell noted the hiring freeze had actually been more difficult than the potential loss of staff.
He explained it takes about nine months to get a new hire up to speed. The department is currently operating at 180 sworn officers from its 200 allotment.
Howell noted the department had not had a full 200 sworn officers in some time.
But there were some battles won in the budgeting process, he continued. For example, the City Council announced its intention to hire a therapist for public safety.
Howell noted that among police officers, divorce, substance abuse, and suicide rates were all very high due to the stress of the job. He pointed out that last year 140 officers were killed in the line of duty, but more than 200 had taken their own lives.
“The stress is real,” Howell said.
He concluded by noting everyone had to do what could be done so that the city could run as efficiently as possible.
Howell reflects
In his earlier prepared remarks, Howell spoke of the sacrifices made by those in law enforcement, with special reference to those who lost their lives in the line of duty, such as Racine’s own John Hetland in 2019.
“If you get a chance, I often ask people to do this, just visit the Officer Down Memorial Page ODMP, just to see what’s going on in our nation,” Howell said.
He added that it was important to remember the heroic things done daily by police officers — especially during this time when officers are sometimes cast in a negative light.
Howell spoke of the many successes of the RPD, including its work to end human trafficking, the significant decrease in crime in some neighborhoods that at one time were controlled by gangs, and the adoption of Community Oriented Policing.
He spoke specifically of the reduction in burglaries. When he started as a police officer 36 years ago, the city could average over 1,000 burglaries a year. And that was true for many years.
In that time, the city has reduced burglaries and just last year there were fewer than 400, more than a 70% reduction.
Howell also spoke of the school safety and security partnership, in which police decriminalized some of the citations that were given in the past. He said citations were reduced by 43% and the students were given alternative sanctions as a way to improve discipline without contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline.
