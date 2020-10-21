Police chief expresses confidence in department, despite staff cuts

Howell reflects

In his earlier prepared remarks, Howell spoke of the sacrifices made by those in law enforcement, with special reference to those who lost their lives in the line of duty, such as Racine’s own John Hetland in 2019.

“If you get a chance, I often ask people to do this, just visit the Officer Down Memorial Page ODMP, just to see what’s going on in our nation,” Howell said.

He added that it was important to remember the heroic things done daily by police officers — especially during this time when officers are sometimes cast in a negative light.

Howell spoke of the many successes of the RPD, including its work to end human trafficking, the significant decrease in crime in some neighborhoods that at one time were controlled by gangs, and the adoption of Community Oriented Policing.

He spoke specifically of the reduction in burglaries. When he started as a police officer 36 years ago, the city could average over 1,000 burglaries a year. And that was true for many years.

In that time, the city has reduced burglaries and just last year there were fewer than 400, more than a 70% reduction.