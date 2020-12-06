Piontek announces retirement

RACINE — Judge Michael J. Piontek, of Racine County Circuit Court, Branch 5, has announced his retirement, effective April 9, 2021.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2 that he would be seeking applications to fill the vacancy. The term expires on July 31, 2022.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 22, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!