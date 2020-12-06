 Skip to main content
Piontek announces retirement
Piontek announces retirement

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek.

 ADAM ROGAN, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Judge Michael J. Piontek, of Racine County Circuit Court, Branch 5, has announced his retirement, effective April 9, 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2 that he would be seeking applications to fill the vacancy. The term expires on July 31, 2022.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 22, 2020.

