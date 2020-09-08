Terry: Infuriated by governor statement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am infuriated by Gov. Tony Evers' irresponsible statement with regards to the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha. He said, "Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

Talk about fueling the fire. The second sentence should have been enough for now. "While we do not have all of the details yet ..."

Be he continues to demonize law enforcement before all the facts are in.

Why would you do this, Governor? With all the hate and rioting happening in our cities, why would you say such a thing?

Whoever videotaped the incident said he heard the police yell "Put down your knife."

We don't know what that's all about either, but that's the point. How do you know the police weren't afraid for their lives. None of us do.

But as long as you have your police protection, all is good, right Governor?

J. Terry, Racine

