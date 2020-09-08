DeKraay:Change will be for the better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently I read in The Journal Times that a poll showed that a higher percentage of the American people think the country is heading in the wrong direction, than at any previous time in the Trump presidency.

American today is like France was at the start of the French Revolution in the early 1800s. I believe that the comparison with the French Revolution is apt. Just as the French Revolution had a wrenching effect on French society, so likewise will the Democrats propose radically change America. And just as France eventually emerged from its revolution a better country, so likewise will America be changed for the better by what the Democrats propose. But the going will be rough at first.

To say that France had it rough is putting it mildly. They overthrew their King, but they had no system of government to take its place. Hundreds fell victim to the guillotine. There were long bread lines made up of the starving masses. America won't suffer that much, of course, but the huge tax increases and costly increased role of government will take some getting used to. In the end, however, it will all be worth it. America will ultimately become a Utopia, a place that justifies the words of Thomas Jefferson that "all men are created equal."