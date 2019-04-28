For the past 20 years, I have been developing the esteemed Parkview Senior-Living Community in Caledonia, offering both affordable and market-rate apartments.
To clarify possible misunderstandings from prior Journal Times articles regarding the Parkview and me:
• I am a former a Wisconsin resident.
• I attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an undergraduate and graduate student.
• I am currently an Illinois resident.
• I maintain an apartment in Caledonia.
• I sustain an excellent reputation, including with major banks.
• In 1993, I established a trust whereby over 90% of my assets go to charities and not-for-profits (three in Wisconsin).
• I was a finalist in a national development competition for best property of its kind in the U.S.
• Two not-for-profits are involved in the Parkview.
• Parkview’s established buildings are usually at or near 100% occupancy.
• The market has determined the Parkview to be an excellent value.
• The recently completed Parkview Gardens (assisted living and memory care) is leasing well.
• There is a growing need for senior housing.
• The Parkview expansion will allow more Racine County seniors to stay close to home, neighbors, family and friends.
• As seniors age, they give up driving, which is made easier by the Parkview van service. Therefore, the proposed Parkview expansion will have a low impact on traffic, which is verified by a traffic study.
• The civil engineering of the Parkview expansion land will improve drainage in the area.
Parkview's mission statement is: Quality real estate development, achieved legally, morally, ethically, fairly and even compassionately. Please support our seniors and this Parkview expansion.
Alf McConnell
Evanston, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.