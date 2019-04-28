Try 3 months for $3

For the past 20 years, I have been developing the esteemed Parkview Senior-Living Community in Caledonia, offering both affordable and market-rate apartments.

To clarify possible misunderstandings from prior Journal Times articles regarding the Parkview and me:

• I am a former a Wisconsin resident.

• I attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an undergraduate and graduate student.

• I am currently an Illinois resident.

• I maintain an apartment in Caledonia.

• I sustain an excellent reputation, including with major banks.

• In 1993, I established a trust whereby over 90% of my assets go to charities and not-for-profits (three in Wisconsin).

• I was a finalist in a national development competition for best property of its kind in the U.S.

• Two not-for-profits are involved in the Parkview.

• Parkview’s established buildings are usually at or near 100% occupancy.

• The market has determined the Parkview to be an excellent value.

• The recently completed Parkview Gardens (assisted living and memory care) is leasing well.

• There is a growing need for senior housing.

• The Parkview expansion will allow more Racine County seniors to stay close to home, neighbors, family and friends.

• As seniors age, they give up driving, which is made easier by the Parkview van service. Therefore, the proposed Parkview expansion will have a low impact on traffic, which is verified by a traffic study.

• The civil engineering of the Parkview expansion land will improve drainage in the area.

Parkview's mission statement is: Quality real estate development, achieved legally, morally, ethically, fairly and even compassionately. Please support our seniors and this Parkview expansion.

Alf McConnell

Evanston, Ill.

