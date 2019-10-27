{{featured_button_text}}

In the Saturday, Oct. 12th Racine Journal Times paper, Bryan Steil thanked constituents for participating in a survey about articles of impeachment for President Trump. I agree with Richard Bosanko who was surprised and disappointed that the survey results were not included with Mr. Steil's thank you letter for his participation in the survey. Although no results were published, Mr. Steil later states, and I quote, "I do not support the impeachment proceedings."

With no published results of the survey this would seem to be Mr. Steil's personal opinion. As you know, Mr. Steil, this country is a representative government. You are supposed to represent your constituents' view and not just your own. Maybe Mr. Steil could look at the results of a survey conducted by The Racine Journal Times published on Oct. 21st. This survey showed that 55% of the respondents thought that Speaker Pelosi should call for a vote on an impeachment inquiry. I look forward to seeing your vote on this issue. 

I did not participate in either survey, but I think that there has been sufficient examples of dysfunction that an investigation of current practices is warranted. Mr. Trump, now President Trump, did promise to "drain the swamp" but it seems the country has landed in a cesspool.

Kathleen Clouthier, Elmwood Park

