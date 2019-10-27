{{featured_button_text}}

Adam Rogan wrote an article on October 13th about two homeless mothers living at HALO. While the topic and the article was an important one in our community, I was offended, as I imagine others may have been, about his choice of wording.

Describing one of the mom's side businesses by calling it a "hustle" made her sound cheap. It read "On top of her two jobs, Bell has a side hustle of beautician work, mainly dyeing and styling hair, along with doing makeup, for friends and acquaintances. Her income is still below what would be needed to secure stable housing without government aid." 

Like I always told my children and now my clients, think first before you speak and choose your words.

Meline Grigorian, Racine

