Malchine: Concerns about farming's future

As we begin 2020, I’m concerned about the future of farming in Wisconsin and beyond.

Just last year, two major dairy producers filed for bankruptcy. Small family farms are going bankrupt and our foreign markets remain under threat.

While I’m certainly encouraged with the progress of USMCA, I feel it’s extremely important to secure an agreement that allows fair access to Chinese markets. Other nations such as Brazil continue to limit U.S. imports. Agriculture depends on global markets to ensure a vital economy here in the US.

It isn’t just foreign markets that are causing this burden. The Trump administration has granted dozens of small refinery exemptions (SREs) to major oil companies like Chevron and Exxon, exempting them from federal biofuel blending requirements and reducing demand for grain. This causes turbulence within the commodities market and destabilizes the entire agriculture industry.