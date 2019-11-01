{{featured_button_text}}

I am truly disappointed in Bryan Steil's opinion on the impeachment inquiry of Mr. Trump. I am disappointed that he and other legislators have made up their minds on this matter already. Currently they have fellow legislators (both Democrats and Republicans) who are investigating the allegations against Mr. Trump, which now seem to be collaborated by individuals who work for and were appointed by Mr. Trump.

At this time, because of the character of Mr. Trump, the allegations against him and the credible individuals stepping forward to address the allegations, I find it disturbing that anyone in Congress would have already determined one way or another on the possible impeachment of Mr. Trump, especially based on a poll they may have taken. All congressmen and congresswomen owe it to the people they represent to keep an open mind until the facts can be determined by the bipartisan House investigation that is still ongoing.

If Articles of Impeachment are brought to the House floor, then that would be the appropriate time for the House of Representatives to make a judgement. I would hope at that time the judgment of the representatives would be based on the facts and not what political party they belong to or on pressure exerted by their political parties. This is a crucial time in our history and if Articles of Impeachment are brought forward our elected officials need to look at the facts, the charges and the character of the individuals involved to determine the outcome and not some poll taken before the facts are determined and made to be known. 

Dan DeMatthew

Racine

