How I became comfortable talking about race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last few weeks, it’s been simultaneously relieving, humbling and hope-inspiring to watch our country’s dialogue about race receive the attention and progress it deserves. Discussions have appeared on every media outlet and given a voice to many. However, one set of voices is all too often missing from this conversation: That of my white counterparts.

A large number of white individuals remain uncomfortable discussing race. Many of us are afraid that despite our good intentions, we may be identified as racist. Some of us are tired of being told we are the problem. Some just don’t feel informed enough to challenge statements made by friends and family that we know in our cores are not right.

I’m here to tell you that’s normal. I’m also here to tell you we need to get over it. Our voices are an important part of change. People of color are well aware that Black lives matter. Are you? Do you truly understand the importance of the statement? If not, it’s time to learn.

I don’t say this to offend any person reading this. I get it. Up until a few years ago, I would have been among those saying “all lives matter!” Those of us who have said this aren’t malicious. We don’t deny the value of black lives — but we are ignorant. I am fortunate to have someone willing to push me into the discomfort of realizing why I was wrong.