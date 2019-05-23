Brad Pfaff was selected as the secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by Gov. Tony Evers. Pfaff grew up on his family’s dairy farm in La Crosse County. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and his master’s degree from George Mason University. Prior to his appointment, Pfaff was the deputy chief of staff to U.S. Representative Ron Kind. He has also served as the state executive director and the national deputy administrator for farm programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. Previously, Pfaff was a staff member for former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl and served on the La Crosse County Board. Pfaff and his family live in Onalaska.