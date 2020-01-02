Commentary: United Way president focuses on community engagement

United Way’s greatest strength lies in its ability to create change through collaboration. As United Way of Racine County’s new president and CEO, I believe that this idea is the key to our work and our success as an organization.
My time here has instilled in me the knowledge of what our community can accomplish when we work together, and, as a result, has also been the impetus behind my own professional achievements.
As vice president of investor relations, I led United Way of Racine County’s transition to engagement-based fundraising strategies to help build relationships in the community based on trust and quality experiences. This resulted in our volunteer base increasing by 1,000%.
Since accepting the role of president and CEO in September, my emphasis on community engagement has grown to an organizational-wide focus. United Way of Racine County’s work centers around evaluation, engagement and collaboration — we evaluate the needs of the community and leverage our partnerships to make an impact.
We understand that long-term, systemic change doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and thanks to the support of almost 7,000 investors and more than 50 impact partners, we are starting to move the needle. We can do more, though, but that will only happen by reviewing our engagement process and making it even better.
Racine County faces a number of unique challenges that cannot be solved in isolation. The city of Racine recently ranked second on a list of the worst cities in the country for black Americans to live based on income and unemployment levels. Many Racine County residents are also struggling financially, but do not technically meet the requirements for being under the federal poverty level. Because of this, there are many families and individuals, known as Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) who are struggling but are not able to receive the help that those who are below the poverty line can often qualify for.
Thanks to collaborative efforts, we are moving the needle. A prime example of this is the relationship between United Way, Racine Unified School District and the business community to implement Racine County’s first community school.
United Way’s commitment to the community school model is called Link and Inspire for Tomorrow (LIFT). The community school is a place-based strategy that unites schools and community resources to create one neighborhood hub. It engages students, parents, staff and community members in programs and services that strengthen neighborhoods.
Community schools increase opportunities for children to succeed in school by adding the kinds of resources known to make a difference, such as parental engagement and community engagement. Knapp Elementary, our first community school, has seen many successes in its first four years. During the 2018-19 school year, Knapp saw a 35% increase in Community Night attendance, a program that fosters quality family time through monthly, family-friendly events.
Thanks to engagement efforts like this, both parents and children are becoming more involved in the school, leading to higher, academic achievement.
Since becoming a community school in 2016, Knapp has already improved by more than 20 points in reading and math on the MAP assessment and the 2018-19 school year saw a 37% decrease in office referrals and suspensions. This is just one example of how United Way utilizes community collaboration to create change and these successes would not be possible without the support of our impact partners.
My goal as president and CEO is to continue to build on this momentum. That is why, shortly after starting my new role, I implemented a 100-day plan to foster relationships with the community and especially with the impact partners we work with on a regular basis.
Over the last 60 days, I met with more than 50 partners to learn more about how we can support each other. I will be sharing a report on my findings with our board of directors and impact partners as well as recommending strategies to help make our collaborative efforts even more impactful.
Together, we can give our community the best resources we have to offer.
Ali Haigh is the president of United Way of Racine County.