Commentary: United Way president focuses on community engagement

Thanks to engagement efforts like this, both parents and children are becoming more involved in the school, leading to higher, academic achievement.

Since becoming a community school in 2016, Knapp has already improved by more than 20 points in reading and math on the MAP assessment and the 2018-19 school year saw a 37% decrease in office referrals and suspensions. This is just one example of how United Way utilizes community collaboration to create change and these successes would not be possible without the support of our impact partners.

My goal as president and CEO is to continue to build on this momentum. That is why, shortly after starting my new role, I implemented a 100-day plan to foster relationships with the community and especially with the impact partners we work with on a regular basis.

Over the last 60 days, I met with more than 50 partners to learn more about how we can support each other. I will be sharing a report on my findings with our board of directors and impact partners as well as recommending strategies to help make our collaborative efforts even more impactful.

Together, we can give our community the best resources we have to offer.

Ali Haigh is the president of United Way of Racine County.

