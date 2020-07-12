Commentary: Thank you, from the YMCA

Over the years, we have tailored our approach to meet the community’s changing needs and sought out opportunities to serve members in a holistic way. We have worked in lockstep to move the Racine Family YMCA forward — adjusting to societal changes and evolving to ensure that spirit, mind and body are tended to in a way that serves our mission and improves lives.

Change is inevitable and soon we will transition to new leadership, one must say farewell while the other assumes the lead, it is simply the way these things work. As we look to the future, we envision great things for our members. With the integration of Family Service of Racine into the Racine Family YMCA, we are now able to provide comprehensive mental health services for youth and adults. We have all been witness to the growing need for mental health services in our community, and we are taking a proactive approach toward addressing this need in an effort to better serve our members. This is just one example of how we will continue to build upon the very solid foundation we have in place.