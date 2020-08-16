COMMENTARY: RUSD re-entry plan needs to better address student needs

2. Students and families’ needs must be taken into consideration in the delivery of instruction. We need flexible schedules that fit into student and parent availability. Children in families with the greatest needs will be the most likely to fail under the current plan.

3. Educators need to be able to make the choice of whether they teach from their assigned school building or from home. Forcing them to show up does nothing to enhance learning, it is demoralizing, and it has the potential of spreading the virus in our buildings, making it unsafe for our return.

4. RUSD needs to lead a full community approach — an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach — to being there for our students and their families. Not only should the district realign all non-classroom staff to connect to the community, but they should be working with community groups and community members to help be available for the well-being of the children of our community.

The pandemic has forced us to step up and help our families survive. We are working at home and on the job more than we ever have. We are taking care of our siblings more than we ever have before. Because of tight family finances, we are working much more than ever before. The schedule RUSD has constructed for us will put more pressure on us and our teachers at a time when we need less pressure.