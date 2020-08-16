COMMENTARY: RUSD re-entry plan needs to better address student needs

The Racine chapter of Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) believes that the current Racine Unified re-entry plan is flawed. It continues the trend of leaving working-class Black, brown and white students behind.
The issues we face on a day-to-day basis have gotten worse as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our families are under tremendous stress brought on by the economic uncertainties and emotional stress of family members catching the virus or the fear of getting it. Students have way more to cope with regarding the survival of our families than ever before. Baby sitting, working extra hours to help out, being caught up in added drama at home and a real fear of being kicked out of our homes because of parents not being able to afford to pay the rent or mortgage.
The RUSD re-entry plan in no way takes into consideration our needs.
After conducting and participating in several meetings with hundreds of teachers, community members and parents, we put together a four-point approach to re-entry that puts our needs first.
We ask the RUSD School Board and administration to support them. We call on the district to:
1. Place a moratorium on all programs not directly related to the education and well-being of students. The Academies, Educator Effectiveness and other programs at the middle and elementary level must be put off for the year to free up staff to work directly with students and their families as well as aid teachers in their process. The School Board, superintendent, administration and other staff should spend some time each day directly connecting and building relationships with students and their families.
2. Students and families’ needs must be taken into consideration in the delivery of instruction. We need flexible schedules that fit into student and parent availability. Children in families with the greatest needs will be the most likely to fail under the current plan.
3. Educators need to be able to make the choice of whether they teach from their assigned school building or from home. Forcing them to show up does nothing to enhance learning, it is demoralizing, and it has the potential of spreading the virus in our buildings, making it unsafe for our return.
4. RUSD needs to lead a full community approach — an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach — to being there for our students and their families. Not only should the district realign all non-classroom staff to connect to the community, but they should be working with community groups and community members to help be available for the well-being of the children of our community.
The pandemic has forced us to step up and help our families survive. We are working at home and on the job more than we ever have. We are taking care of our siblings more than we ever have before. Because of tight family finances, we are working much more than ever before. The schedule RUSD has constructed for us will put more pressure on us and our teachers at a time when we need less pressure.
Teachers need to be able to work in a relaxed environment so that they can engage us in a humane supportive way. Forcing teachers to sit in their rooms, some without windows for seven hours a day staring at the walls is not conducive to quality teaching.
RUSD needs to listen to us for a change.
Ari Antreassian is the Racine youth organizer for Youth Empowered in the Struggle. Leslie Rivera is the YES student intern.
