Commentary: NAACP-Racine Branch supports governor's actions

During these unprecedented times filled with calamity and uncertainty, it is imperative that the Racine County community moves beyond our political, socio-economical and racial differences and unite for the benefit and well-being of all its residents.
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting all our lives in ways that many of us have not experienced before. Having said that, it is very important that we all comply with the recommendations communicated by our public health and science professionals. We can trust that the motivating factors behind their actions are to educate, flatten the curve and save lives. In contrast, the actions and public statements and recommendations of our public officials and politicians may hide self-serving agendas or ulterior motives.
The Racine Branch of the NAACP supports Gov. Evers’ recent decision to extend the Safer at Home order to May 26, and his Badger Bounce Back plan that will gradually loosen some of the controls of the order to hopefully help small businesses with a gradual opening of our economy.
His well thought out efforts will assist in keeping our families, our neighbors and our communities safer during these troubling times. Be that as it may, we must also address the degree of impact COVID-19 is having on its African-American residents in the state’s southeastern communities. The outbreak further confirms the glaring disparities and inequalities in our communities. Giving attention to these gaps continues to be vital. Our responses to them must be immediate, flexible, and ongoing in an effort to support our community’s underserved and disadvantaged residents in their survival and recovery from this pandemic. Our continued disregard to take significant action will further compound the pre-existing disparities and expand the divides among our residents.
In view of the above, the Racine NAACP is lobbying for more intentional efforts from our locally elected officials to provide additional resources such as testing, and set aside economic relief for Racine’s black-owned businesses and the businesses of other racial groups.
Our branch will continue to remain vigilant and steadfast in our pursuit to secure equality of rights for all persons in our community and beyond.
George Nicks Sr. is president of the NAACP-Racine Branch.
