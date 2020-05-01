Commentary: NAACP-Racine Branch supports governor's actions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During these unprecedented times filled with calamity and uncertainty, it is imperative that the Racine County community moves beyond our political, socio-economical and racial differences and unite for the benefit and well-being of all its residents.

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting all our lives in ways that many of us have not experienced before. Having said that, it is very important that we all comply with the recommendations communicated by our public health and science professionals. We can trust that the motivating factors behind their actions are to educate, flatten the curve and save lives. In contrast, the actions and public statements and recommendations of our public officials and politicians may hide self-serving agendas or ulterior motives.

The Racine Branch of the NAACP supports Gov. Evers’ recent decision to extend the Safer at Home order to May 26, and his Badger Bounce Back plan that will gradually loosen some of the controls of the order to hopefully help small businesses with a gradual opening of our economy.