Commentary by RAMAC's Matt Montemurro: City’s response to COVID isn’t working

There is no single solution a community can provide. Attacking the pandemic is a battle that requires many strategies. Crafting a battle plan without including a cross section of the community, especially the business community, is fool-hardy. Relying on a single tactic, with little regard for outcomes, especially unintended, is an abdication of leadership.

City Hall has recently issued a return to severe restrictions in its efforts to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in Racine. They are primarily aimed at private enterprise, including private schools. Small business and schools have followed every mandate/restriction issued by the city. And after a short period of improvement, have been asked to once again bear the brunt of what seems to be ineffectual or one-sided approach to limiting the reach of the virus. The unintended consequences of severely reducing capacities and service are plenty. Most important is the inability to operate business as a going concern. Without some kind of financial support, family-owned and small businesses will be unable to survive at 25% capacity. Could our government leaders make do with 25% of their pay for the foreseeable future? Would they then feel the pain our small businesses feel?