Column: Every day you send your kids to school, you never know what will happen.

On Monday a police officer showed up at our house.

We had been letting our two oldest kids bike to school because we were giving them freedom and there are crossing guards and sidewalks and we only live a few blocks from school.

But on Monday they decided to not take the route we practiced. They were running late and trying to hurry. I caught my oldest not wearing her helmet and I yelled for her to put it on and she did then they biked away.

The next thing we know we have a police officer at our house. He was just there to tell us that our kids decided to rush and decided to bike on a busy county road without a sidewalk.

He followed them to school from a distance and made sure they got there safe. I feel grateful for that.

The kids have now lost their school biking privileges along with other things. I feel grateful we had someone there looking out for our kids.

In light of this week I feel compelled to share this story. Every day you send your kids to school, you never know what will happen.

All we can do is trust in God. For me I hope my kids learned a lesson this week that they will carry with them about safety.

But I know there is so much beyond my control as a parent and my kids’ control. Dropping them off at school on Wednesday morning, I found myself with tears in my eyes. Just yesterday on Tuesday, May 24, in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman came into the school and open fired.

As I dropped off my kids, I couldn’t help but think about the parents in Uvalde who dropped off their own children just the day before. Maybe they said, “I love you.” Maybe they yelled at their kids because they forgot their lunch in the car or maybe they were running late and didn’t say good bye at all. Who knows? We all know days get very busy. And sometimes we as parents lose patience with our children, but we love them more than anything in the world.

You try your best to protect your kids. For me that includes my oldest, my 12-14-12 baby, born the day of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that killed 20 children.

This week, I’m so grateful things turned out safely for my kids. I feel almost guilty crying for the families in Uvalde. Sometimes I think that I don’t deserve to be sad. What those families are going through is not sadness. It’s something worse than grief.

One of my worst thoughts after hearing the news about Uvalde, Texas was that we’ll talk about this for a week and then for the rest of us in the world, we’ll move on because there will be another tragedy and another mass shooting. That makes me really sad.

Stephanie Jones is the Southeastern Wisconsin regional news editor, overseeing the Kenosha News, Journal Times and Lake Geneva Regional News. She is also the mother of three children in elementary school and used to write a Mommy Talk column for Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0