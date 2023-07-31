RACINE — An online tool that provides information about rental properties in the city is now available for the public to use.

Tolemi collects data sets about properties and displays the information on an interactive map, allowing prospective renters to get safety-related information before signing a lease.

Currently, the only data set that is available pertains to code enforcement violations. The city is planning on making more data, such as police and fire calls, available in the future, according to Jacob Pitsch, the data analyst for the city.

“For the sake of privacy there are some police calls, such as burglaries or domestic disputes, that will be generalized,” Pitsch said.

Pitsch said the city is working to determine how to generalize the calls and what the timeline will look like for more data sets being released.

How to use

When users open the website, racine-wi.tolemi.com, they are presented with a map. Properties are highlighted in yellow, and land is highlighted in green.

Users can click on a property or search an address. By clicking on the address, users are shown details about the property, including if there are any code enforcement violations.

Pitsch said the goal of the tool is to hold landlords who might neglect their properties more accountable and to give potential renters the ability to research properties.