Deaths: Jan. 13, 2023

FENKL, Dieter R., 75

Racine, Jan. 9, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOLSTON, John E., 63

Racine, Jan. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POOLE, Paul Edward, 81

Racine, Jan. 9, at Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THERKELSEN, Glenn D., 69

Racine, Jan. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WENGER, Eugene T., 70

Racine, Nov. 23, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZELLMER, Suzanne ‘Sue,’ 71

Racine, Jan. 12, at AccentCare Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

