RACINE — Volunteers gathered at North Beach on Tuesday to clean up the area ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

The event was hosted by Safe and Sound, an organization that builds safer neighborhoods through uniting community resources, residents, youth and law enforcement, according to their mission statement.

Over a dozen volunteers showed up to collect trash from the beach and North Beach Park.

The organization hosted a cleanup of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on June 23, and is holding a cleanup of Uptown Racine on Wednesday, sponsored by The LGBT Center of South East Wisconsin and Colorful and Connected.

Raymond Ellison, community organizer for Safe and Sound, said the organization plans to continue doing more cleanups of the city throughout the year.

“We’re trying to make it a better community,” Ellison said. “We’re just basically trying to get hands on and give resources back to the community and let people know of other resources.”

In addition to cleanups, the organization has hosted community conversations about law enforcement, gun violence and youth programs.

Safe and Sound also partners with other community organizations for events, such as youth basketball league in the summer.

Belinda Askew, also known as Ms. Ann by members of the community, is a community connector at Racine Unified School District. Askew said Safe and Sound and organizations that have partnered with them have had a positive impact on the youth.

“They gravitate and love when we call them and say ‘you want to come out tp the community?” Askew said.

Tonya Wooden, a community connector at RUSD, said because she works a lot of youth she partners with organizations and shows up to as many community events as possible.

“I try to be a good example,” Wooden said. “So if I want them to get involved in the community and I want them to be active participants, then I’ve got to model that.”

Seventh Grade teacher from RUSD, Taneka Golden, said she was very passionate and eager about doing work for the community.

“It’s important for our youth to understand that you need to be safe within your community, you need to be able to go outside and enjoy your community,” Golden said. “With Safe and Sound, I think they are bringing back the young, vibrant part of Racine County.”