Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined
alert
UW-MADISON

MADISON — Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, Milwaukee media reported.

So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

UW-Madison is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students who live in the school’s 38 Greek life houses. The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings. But the Madison city attorney’s office last month warned two fraternities that their gatherings violated local public health orders.

Fraternity and sorority gatherings have been connected to virus outbreaks across the country.

At a Woodman’s in Madison Friday evening, a Lee Newspapers reporter reported that two college-aged men were seen checking out with two shopping cars full of alcohol, telling the cashier that the purchases are for “like 50 guys who are quarantining.”

