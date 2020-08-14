Ron Johnson pushes forward with investigating Biden, federal official shares fear of foreign efforts to help Trump

Johnson's term is scheduled to end in 2023.

Johnson responds

In an interview Wednesday, Johnson said his investigation was rooted in facts, not Russian propaganda, and that the “American people deserve the truth” about his probe and what he said were its damning findings. He said he hoped to get the information out, in report form, before November's vote.

Johnson said that though he was sensitive to the threat of Russian interference, he was not responsible for peddling any disinformation in his investigation and described as “completely false" the idea that he is pushing foreign propaganda.

“I completely reject this entire narrative, this coordinated attack on me,” he said. “It's ridiculous if it weren't so serious.”

A statement last Friday from William Evanina, the government’s top counterintelligence official, made no reference to Johnson in particular but did allude to foreign efforts to smear Biden that in some ways parallel Johnson’s own probe. That includes the work of Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament and 1993 graduate of a Russian spy academy, who has disclosed leaked recordings of Biden meant to cast the candidate in a negative light.